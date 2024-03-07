Governor responds to concerns regarding bail reform

Governor responds to concerns over bail reform

Governor Kathy Hochul responded to public concerns regarding bail reform Wednesday.

This comes after News10NBC reached out, after some public outcries for a local man to be held — not released — for allegations of attempted kidnapping, attempted sex abuse and stalking.

Hochul said in part: “Last year, we gave judges more discretion. You all know the budget was one month late, because I held it up to make sure I could get the discretion back to judges — that they no longer would simply use the ‘least restrictive means’ when considering bail. … It has come to my attention that there are still some judges applying that standard. … I’m just saying to the judges, use the tools we’ve now given you to protect New Yorkers.”

No mention of a possible dangerousness standard.