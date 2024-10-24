Governor signs measure to put red light cameras across the state

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New York State is getting new red light cameras. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure to expand red light camera programs across the state, aiming to increase road safety.

You may recall, Rochester had red light cameras but removed them over community complaints they were disproportionately placed in poor neighborhoods.

“When there’s a camera, drivers know about it. They’re less likely to dart through, try to get through a red light, and that means they’re less likely to hurt or kill someone in a vehicle or on the street,” Hochul said.

The new legislation addresses penalties for passing stopped school buses and seat belt usage on charter buses for children.

Back in 2017, the City of Rochester ended the red light camera program because offenders could no longer afford to pay the fines and its minimal impact on improving safety.