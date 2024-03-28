Governor wants to extend state budget deadline to April 4

Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday she is delivering a bill to the state Legislature to extend the state budget deadline to April 4, instead of April 1.

News10NBC has reached out to members of the greater Rochester area’s legislative delegation to ask whether they would support such legislation.

Senator Jeremy Cooney told News10NBC he would support it — he’s more concerned with the budget meeting the needs of the community than it being passed on time.

In a statement, Cooney said: “What’s most important is ensuring that when the budget does pass, it meets the needs of our communities. I’ll keep fighting for our public schools, a plan to create more affordable housing, funding for our nursing homes and hospitals, funding for a long-distance bus terminal in the City of Rochester and for all the proposed investments that impact New Yorkers’ daily lives.”

The governor says a final agreement is within reach, but realizes lawmakers would like to spend the Easter holiday weekend with family and loved ones.