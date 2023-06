GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department said an alarm went off at a business on Dewey Avenue, near Dewey Manor Drive.

Police recognized one of the suspects in the store’s security camera video and went to his house. After confronting the suspect, there was a brief foot chase. Police arrested 18-year-old Vinny Devita, and two 14-year-olds.

They’re all charged with burglary, grand larceny, and criminal mischief.