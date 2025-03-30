Grad student workers at University of Rochester overwhelmingly vote to authorize strike if fair union election remains blocked

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The University of Rochester graduate student workers have voted to authorize a strike.

The Graduate Labor Union’s organizing committee reported that 90% of members voted in favor.

The vote empowered the committee to call for a strike if the administration continues to block a fair union election. The union accused the university of betraying students’ trust by withdrawing from a recent election agreement.

The strike vote followed months of negotiations.

The University of Rochester released a statement on the strike vote: “While the university respects employees’ right to participate in a strike consistent with federal labor laws, it nevertheless strongly believes that a strike by graduate students is neither in their best interest nor the most effective means of resolving the differences between the parties,” officials said.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI