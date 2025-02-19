Grad students at U of R rally for fair unionization process, say university is resisting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Graduate student workers at the University of Rochester are prepared to strike. They made this announcement during a rally on the university’s River Campus.

These students, who teach and conduct research, are attempting to unionize. They claim the university is resisting a fair process for unionization.

Claire Becker, a graduate student, expressed her frustration, stating, “To have them essentially turn away… it’s pretty demoralizing.”

The University of Rochester declined to comment on the situation.

