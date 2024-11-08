Grammy Awards 2025: List of nominees

Beyoncé made Grammys history Friday by becoming the most nominated artist.

The music icon, who released her debut country album, “Cowboy Carter,” this year, received 11 nods, bringing her career total to 99.

From Sabrina Carpenter to Chappell Roan, female artists behind some of this year’s biggest hits also received industrywide recognition from the Recording Academy, which announced its nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards during a live stream.

Carpenter and Roan snagged nominations in the Best New Artist category. Each has reached major breakthroughs this year, drawing huge festival crowds and inching up various Billboard charts.

Taylor Swift, who broke the record for most wins for album of the year, also received a handful of nods for “The Tortured Poets Department.”

British artist Charli XCX, whose “Brat” inspired some of the biggest trends of the year, was honored in several categories, including album of the year.

In the rap genre, Kendrick Lamar received a nod for “Not Like Us” in the Record of the Year and Song of the Year categories. His hit diss track against Drake was one of the top songs of the summer.

Members of the Recording Academy finished first-round voting in mid-October to determine the nominees.

The Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 2 and air live on CBS.

See a partial list of nominees below:

Album of the year

“Brat” by Charli XCX

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan

“Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift

“New Blue Sun” by André 3000

“Short N’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier

Record of the year

“Now and Then” by the Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé

“360” by Charli XCX

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Good Luck Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

Song of the year

“Good Luck Babe!” by Chappell Roan; written by Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar; written by Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift; written by Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey; written by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish; written by Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars; written by Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt

“Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter; written by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé; written by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Best new artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Alissia

D’mile

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, nonclassical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Best pop solo performance

“Bodyguard” by Beyoncé

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” by Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” by Billie Eilish

“Good Luck Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Best pop duo/group performance

“Us.” by Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé feat. Post Malone

“Guess” by Charli XCX feat. Billie Eilish

“The Boy Is Mine” by Ariana Grande feat. Brandy and Monica

“Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best pop vocal album

“Short N’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” by Billie Eilish

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan

“Eternal Sunshine” by Ariana Grande

“The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift

Best dance pop recording

“Make You Mine” by Madison Beer

“Von Dutch” by Charli XCX

“L’Amour De Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]” by Billie Eilish

“Yes, And?” by Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan

Best dance/electronic album

“Brat” by Charli XCX

“Timeless” by Kaytranada

“Hyperdrama” by Justice

“Three” by Four Tet

“Telos” by Zedd

Best dance/electronic recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” by Disclosure

“Loved” by Four Tet

“leavemealone” by Fred Again.. and Baby Keem

“Neverender” by Justice and Tame Impala

“Witchy” by Kaytranada feat. Childish Gambino

Best remixed recording

“Alter Ego — Kaytranada Remix” remixed by Kaytranada; performed by Doechii feat. JT

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]” remixed by David Guetta; performed by Shaboozey and David Guetta

“Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)” remixed by FNZ and Mark Ronson; performed by Sabrina Carpenter

“Jah Sees Them — Amapiano Remix” remixed by Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps and MrMyish; performed by Julian Marley and Antaeus

“Von Dutch” remixed by A.G. Cook; performed by Charli XCX and A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae

Best country solo performance

“16 Carriages” — Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“It Takes a Woman” — Chris Stapleton

Best country duo/group performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” — Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan

“II Most Wanted” — Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine” — Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” — Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Best country song

“The Architect” — Kacey Musgraves; written by Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey; written by Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams

“I Am Not Okay” — Jelly Roll; written by Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley and Taylor Phillips

“I Had Some Help” — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen; written by Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen and Chandler Paul Walters

“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé; written by Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq

Best country album

“Cowboy Carter” by Beyoncé

“F-1 Trillion” by Post Malone

“Deeper Well” by Kacey Musgraves

“Higher” by Chris Stapleton

“Whirlwind” by Lainey Wilson

Best rock performance

“Now and Then” — The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” — The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” — Green Day

“Gift Horse” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” — St. Vincent

Best rock song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” by the Black Keys; written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen and Daniel Nakamura

“Broken Man” by St. Vincent; written by Annie Clark

“Dark Matter” by Pearl Jam; written by Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder and Andrew Watt

“Dilemma” by Green Day; written by Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool and Mike Dirnt

“Gift Horse” by IDLES; written by Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan and Joe Talbot

Best rock album

“Happiness Bastards” — The Black Crowes

“Romance” — Fontaines D.C.

“Saviors” — Green Day

“TANGK” — IDLES

“Dark Matter” — Pearl Jam

“Hackney Diamonds” — The Rolling Stones

“No Name” — Jack White

Best metal performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” — Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns” — Judas Priest

“Suffocate” — Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” — Metallica

“Cellar Door” — Spiritbox

Best alternative music performance

“Neon Pill” — Cage the Elephant

“Song of the Lake” — Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

“Starburster” — Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” — Kim Gordon

“Flea” — St. Vincent

Best alternative music album

“Wild God” — Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

“Charm” — Clairo

“The Collective” — Kim Gordon

“What Now” — Brittany Howard

“All Born Screaming” — St. Vincent

Best R&B performance

“Guidance” — Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” — Coco Jones

“Made for Me (Live on BET)” — Muni Long

“Saturn” — SZA

Best traditional R&B performance

“Wet” — Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” — Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” — Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” — Muni Long

“That’s You” — Lucky Daye

Best R&B song

“After Hours” by Kehlani; written by Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Daniel Upchurch

“Burning” by Tems; written by Ronald Banful and Temilade Openiyi

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” by Coco Jones; written by Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick and Kelvin Wooten

“Ruined Me” by Muni Long; written by Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea and Kevin Theodore

“Saturn” by SZA; written by Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang

Best progressive R&B album

“So Glad to Know You” — Avery*Sunshine

“En Route” — Durand Bernarr

“Bando Stone & the New World” — Childish Gambino

“Crash” — Kehlani

“Why Lawd?” — NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B album

“11:11 (Deluxe)” — Chris Brown

“VANTABLACK” — Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” — Muni Long

“Algorithm” — Lucky Daye

“COMING HOME” — Usher

Best rap performance

“Enough (Miami)” — Cardi B

“When the Sun Shines Again” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA” — Doechii

“Houdini” — Eminem

“Like That” — Future and Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” — GloRilla

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Best melodic rap performance

“KEHLANI” — Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” — Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell and Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin feat. the Weeknd

“Big Mama” — Latto

“3” — Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Best rap song

“Asteroids” by Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy; written by Marlanna Evans

“Carnival” by ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $Ign) feat. Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti; written by Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West and Mark Carl Stolinski Williams

“Like That” by Future and Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar; written by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne and Nayvadius Wilburn

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar; written by Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla; written by Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III and Gloria Woods

Best rap album

“Might Delete Later” — J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” — Common & Pete Rock

“Alligator Bites Never Heal” — Doechii

“The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)” — Eminem

“We Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin

Best traditional pop vocal album

“À Fleur De Peau” — Cyrille Aimée

“Visions” — Norah Jones

“Good Together” — Lake Street Dive

“Impossible Dream” — Aaron Lazar

“Christmas Wish” — Gregory Porter

Best Americana performance

“YA YA” — Beyoncé

“Subtitles” — Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” — Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” — Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train” — Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload of Sky” — Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best American roots song

“Ahead of the Game” by Mark Knopfler; written by Mark Knopfler

“All in Good Time” by Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple; written by Sam Beam

“All My Friends” by Aoife O’Donovan; written by Aoife O’Donovan

“American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell; written by Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker

“Blame It on Eve” by Shemekia Copeland; written by John Hahn and Will Kimbrough

Best Americana album

“The Other Side” — T Bone Burnett

“$10 Cowboy” — Charley Crockett

“Trail of Flowers” — Sierra Ferrell

“Polaroid Lovers” — Sarah Jarosz

“No One Gets Out Alive” — Maggie Rose

“Tigers Blood” — Waxahatchee

Best bluegrass album

“I Built a World” — Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

“Songs of Love and Life” — The Del McCoury Band

“No Fear” — Sister Sadie

“Live Vol. 1” — Billy Strings

“Earl Jam” — Tony Trischka

“Dan Tyminski: Live From the Ryman” — Dan Tyminsk

Best traditional blues album

“Hill Country Love” — Cedric Burnside

“Struck Down” — The Fabulous Thunderbirds

“One Guitar Woman” — Sue Foley

“Sam’s Place” — Little Feat

“Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa” — The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best contemporary blues album

“Blues Deluxe Vol. 2” — Joe Bonamassa

“Blame It on Eve” — Shemekia Copeland

“Friendlytown” — Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

“Mileage” — Ruthie Foster

“The Fury” — Antonio Vergara

Best gospel performance/song

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams; written by Sir William James Baptist and Donald Lawrence

“Yesterday” — Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” — DOE; written by Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord and Juan Winans

“One Hallelujah” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr; written by G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine

Best gospel album

“Covered Vol. 1” — Melvin Crispell III

“Choirmaster II (Live)” — Ricky Dillard

“Father’s Day” — Kirk Franklin

“Still Karen” — Karen Clark Sheard

“More Than This” — CeCe Winans

Best spoken word poetry album

“CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say” — Queen Sheba

“cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series” — Omari Hardwick

“Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word” — Malik Yusef

“The Heart, the Mind, the Soul” — Tank and the Bangas

“The Seven Number Ones” — Mad Skillz

Best jazz performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” — The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” — Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts and John Scofield

“Juno” — Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” — Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner

“Little Fears”— Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis and Troy Roberts

Best jazz vocal album

“Journey in Black” — Christie Dashiell

“Wildflowers Vol. 1” — Kurt Elling and Sullivan Fortner

“A Joyful Holiday” — Samara Joy

“Milton + esperanza” — Milton Nascimento and esperanza spalding

“My Ideal” — Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best Latin pop album

“Funk Generation” — Anitta

“El Viaje” — Luis Fonsi

“GARCÍA” — Kany García

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” — Shakira

“Orquídeas” — Kali Uchi

Best música urbana album

“nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana” — Bad Bunny

“Rayo” — J Balvin

“FERXXOCALIPSIS” — Feid

“LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN” — Residente

“att.” — Young Miko

Best Latin rock or alternative album

“Compita del Destino” — El David Aguilar

“Pa’ Tu Cuerpa” — Cimafunk

“Autopoiética” — Mon Laferte

“GRASA” — NATHY PELUSO

“¿Quién trae las cornetas?” — Rawayana

Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

“Diamantes” — Chiquis

“Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” — Carín León

“ÉXODO” — Peso Pluma

“De Lejitos” — Jessi Uribe

Best tropical Latin album

“MUEVENSE” — Marc Anthony

“Bailar” — Sheila E.

“Radio Güira” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)” — Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

“Vacilón Santiaguero” — Kiki Valera

Best global music performance

“Raat Ki Rani” — Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” — Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar and Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” — Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá” — Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

“Sunlight to My Soul” — Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” — Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody and Dale Edward Chung

Best African music performance

“Tomorrow” — Yemi Alade

“MMS” — Asake and Wizkid

“Sensational” — Chris Brown feat. Davido and Lojay

“Higher” — Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” — Tems

Best global music album

“Alkebulan II” — Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

“Paisajes” — Ciro Hurtado

“Heis” — Rema

“Historias De Un Flamenco” — Antonio Rey

“Born in the Wild” — Tems

Best reggae album

“Take It Easy” — Collie Buddz

“Party With Me” — Vybz Kartel

“Never Gets Late Here” — Shenseea

“Bob Marley: One Love — Music Inspired by the Film (Deluxe)” — various artists

“Evolution” — the Wailers

Best comedy album

“Armageddon” — Ricky Gervais

“The Dreamer” — Dave Chappelle

“The Prisoner” — Jim Gaffigan

“Someday, You’ll Die” — Nikki Glaser

“Where Was I” — Trevor Noah

Best audio book, narration and storytelling recording

“All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words” — various artists; Guy Oldfield, producer

“… And Your Ass Will Follow” — George Clinton

“Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones” — Dolly Parton

“Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration” — Jimmy Carter

“My Name Is Barbra” — Barbra Streisand

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

“The Color Purple” — Various Artists

“Deadpool & Wolverine” — Various Artists

“Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein” — London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

“Saltburn” — various artists

“Twisters: The Album” — various artists

Best score soundtrack album for visual media

“American Fiction” — Laura Karpman

“Challengers” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“The Color Purple” — Kris Bowers

“Dune: Part Two” — Hans Zimmer

“Shōgun” — Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross and Leopold Ross

Best score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” — Pinar Toprak

“God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla” — Bear McCreary

“Marvel’s Spider-Man 2” — John Paesano

“Star Wars Outlaws” — Wilbert Roget, II

“Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord” — Winifred Phillips

Best song written for visual media

“Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” — Luke Combs

“Better Place” — *NSYNC and Justin Timberlake

“Can’t Catch Me Now” — Olivia Rodrigo

“It Never Went Away” — Jon Batiste

“Love Will Survive” — Barbra Streisand

Best music video

“Tailor Swif” — A$AP Rocky

“360” — Charli XCX

“Houdini” — Eminem

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Best music film