Grand Jury indicts five defendents on felony charge in connection with death of Sam Nordquist

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – The Ontario County Grand Jury voted for at least one felony charge against all five defendants charged in connection with the death of Sam Nordquist.

Sam is the 24-year-old transgender man from Minnesota who was tortured and murdered in Ontario County.

Precious Arzuaga, Patrick Goodwin, Emily Motyka, Jennifer “Brooklyn” Quijano, and Kyle Sage have all been indicted on at least one felony charge.

Their court appearance in Hopewell Town Court scheduled for Wednesday at noon is canceled. They will appear in Ontario County Court once an indictment is filed.

