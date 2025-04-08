Grand jury to begin hearing testimony in death of inmate at Mid-State Correctional Facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A grand jury is set to begin hearing testimony Wednesday on the death of a state prison inmate, according to the Albany Times Union.

Messiah Nantwi, who was serving a sentence at Mid-State Correctional Facility in Oneida County, died on March 1. Other inmates at the facility told the New York Times that they heard guards beating Nantwi before his death.

Mid-State is right across from Marcy Correctional Facility, where Greece native Robert Brooks was beaten and later died in December.

The state corrections department placed 15 people connected to Nantwi’s death on leave and the Onondaga County District Attorney is leading the investigation as a special prosecutor.

