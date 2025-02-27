Great Lakes Gaming will host charity video game tournament to support local veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Great Lakes Gaming in Rochester is hosting a charity video game tournament with popular game “Call of Duty,” on Saturday, March 1.

This event costs $30 per player, with all proceeds going directly to the Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) to help local veterans.

“We can’t thank Great Lakes Gaming and all who will be playing enough for their generosity,” said VOC Executive Director—and U.S. Army Veteran—Laura Heltz.

The tournament starts at 1p.m., with doors opening at noon on Saturday. Spectators are encouraged to attend, as this is open to the public. Food and drinks will be provided and there will also be prizes given away to players.

For more details on the tournament, click here.