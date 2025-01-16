Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast for state legislators

On Thursday morning, the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted the first ever legislative breakfast with a goal of shaping the future of business climates in the Finger Lakes region.

The event was held at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center.

Chamber members spoke with several elected state officials and shared this year’s advocacy agenda.

We spoke with Chamber President and CEO Bob Duffy about the importance behind the breakfast.

“Showing up matters,” said Duffy. “You can send letters and texts and all that but having face time with elected officials having them hear your issues, your concerns, hear some of the real-time stories from business leaders and community leaders, it makes a difference.”

During the event, the chamber also honored two Community Stewardship Nominees: United Way CEO Jaime Saunders and Nancy Catarisano from Insero and Company Financial Firm.

News10NBC’s own Deanna Dewberry was an emcee for the event.