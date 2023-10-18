Greece Arcadia’s new metal detector system still causing back-up

GREECE, N.Y. — A new metal detector system at the Greece Arcadia campus on Island Cottage Road is still leading to back-up as students arrive at school.

Arcadia officials say Monday was the first day the system, called Opengate, was implemented.

Every student is required to walk through the system before being allowed in the building. officials say the change is an effort to protect students from violence, theft, bullying and the sale or use of illegal substances. If a student is found with anything that violates the district’s code of conduct, a parent or guardian will be notified.