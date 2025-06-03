Greece Athena’s powerful DWI demo highlights driving risks

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. – Students at Greece Athena High School experienced a powerful lesson on the dangers of impaired and reckless driving through a DWI crash demonstration held in the school’s parking lot.

Local first responders, including the North Greece Fire District, Ridge Road Fire District, Monroe Ambulance, and officers Caton, Babcock, and Carmody, teamed up to stage a realistic crash reenactment. The event included emergency medical care, field sobriety tests, and DUI arrest procedures.

One of the most emotional moments occurred when a parent arrived at the scene to find their child had died in the crash. This served as a stark reminder of the devastating reality no family should have to face.

The demonstration aimed to deliver a critical message about the consequences of impaired driving, with the support of Greece Athena High School and community partners.

