Greece Board of Education approves tax exemption for veterans

GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Central School District Board of Education voted to approve a Veterans’ Tax Exemption for school property taxes for eligible veterans.

The exemption is designed to recognize and honor the service of veterans in the community.

Community members voiced their support for the initiative at the public hearing.

The new exemption will take effect in the 2026-27 school year and will offer tax relief to qualifying veterans, their spouses, and unmarried surviving spouses by reducing the assessed value of their primary residence for school tax purposes.

The exemption will shift a portion of the school tax levy to non-exempt property owners.

More information here.