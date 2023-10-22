Greece Central School District hosts first school bus crash simulation

GREECE, N.Y. – Students at Greece Central School District met with first responders at bus safety and crash simulation on Saturday, all aimed at making sure the bus remains one of the safest ways for kids get to and from the classroom every day.

Martin Knapp is a student in the District’s “Responding to Emergencies” program and said Saturday’s exercise taught him life skills he can take with him.

“Honestly, to learn the information and to know what goes on behind the scenes at this type of thing so say if your kid happens to be on this, you’re not going to try and bust in and take your kid,” Knapp said.

Greece Central School District Executive Director of Student Operations David Richardson oversees transportation for the district and said the exercise was important for everyone involved in responding to a bus crash.

“Coming together to show the coordinated efforts when there unfortunately there is a bus accident,” Richardson said.

According to the New York Association for Pupil Transportation, an estimated 50,000 motorists pass stopped school buses with red lights flashing statewide each school day.



Richardson cited the recent bus crash in Webster is an example of the importance of safety and training.

‘What you saw was a coordinated effort between, law enforcement, EMS, to ensure the safety of all those who were involved,” Richardson said.