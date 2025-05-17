Greece community farm breaks ground on final phase of project to improve access to farm-grown food

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

GREECE, N.Y. — The Homesteads for Hope Community Farm in Greece held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday for the final phase of its “Pave the Way” capital improvement project.

The project aims to improve access to farm-grown food and boost agricultural tourism in the Rochester region. The farm, located on Manitou Road, unveiled barn upgrades, including a new produce cooler system and covered patios to preserve produce and host learning activities.

“This is to be the first inclusive and accessible community farm experience for people of all abilities, located right here in Rochester, New York,” said Jennyrae Brongo, founder and CEO of Homesteads for Hope. “So I am just so thrilled to see how this is going to expand opportunities in the community for people with and without disabilities to have a place to belong.”

Homesteads for Hope supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through hands-on educational and vocational training.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.