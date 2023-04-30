Greece couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

GREECE, N.Y. – News10NBC is recognizing a couple from Greece who just celebrated 70 years of marriage!

Frank and Vicky Trabold first met at an ice skating rink in downtown Rochester in 1947. Frank fell on the ice, and Vicky likes to say that’s when he “fell” for her.

Photos courtesy of Kate Clyde

Their granddaughter, Kate Clyde, tells News10NBC Frank proposed to Vicky after being called up by the Army to participate in the Korean War. Frank was deployed to Germany for 18 months to work on technology and computers, and the two communicated with love letters.

They got married in 1953. In the years since, they’ve welcomed four children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Congratulations Frank and Vicky!