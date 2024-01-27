Greece DMV temporarily closed for modernization project

GREECE, N.Y. — The Greece Department of Motor Vehicles located in The Mall at Greece Ridge Center will be closed from Jan. 26 through Feb. 14 for a modernization project at its cashier station, which includes adding two new wheelchair-accessible stations.

The Irondequoit, Henrietta and downtown Rochester DMV branches are maintaining their normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Irondequoit location (545 Titus Ave.) will be open until 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; the Henrietta site (1225 Jefferson Road) will be open until 6:30 p.m. Tursdays; and the downtown facility (200 E. Main St.) will be open until 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

Henrietta will also offer Saturday hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Ogden Mobile DMV at 269 Ogden Center Road in Spencerport will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.

The Brockport Mobile DMV at 127 State St. will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8/