Greece DMV will open on Black Friday for people to take vision tests ahead of deadline

GREECE, N.Y. — The DMV at the Mall at Greece Ridge will open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, for people who need to take their vision tests.

As News10NBC has reported, the state Department of Motor Vehicles sent out notices to people who need to take a vision test because they postponed it during the pandemic. Those people must complete their vision tests before the Dec. 1 deadline or have their driver’s license suspended.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 2,100 people in Monroe County who still needed to take their eye exam, along with more than 58,000 people across the state.

The Greece DMV will open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for people to take or submit their vision tests. People can also go to a provider from the DMV Vision Registry to complete an eye exam, which is directly reported to the state without a trip to a local DMV.

If a driver’s license is suspended because of an expired vision test, the DMV will reinstate the license in five days after the submission of a successful eye exam.