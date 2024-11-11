WATCH: Greece home explosion caught on camera

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a home was leveled in an explosion in Greece on Monday morning. It happened on Stone Road near Whitman Road.

The streets nearby were closed off. The air in the neighborhood smelled of smoke. Neighbors told News10NBC that a loud boom woke them up and shook their homes around 4:45 a.m. One neighbor heard a small boom, then a larger boom soon after.

“The boom was crazy. I looked around, didn’t see anything, got back in bed, and then heard the sirens,” Elizabeth Esposito said.

One neighbor’s security camera caught the explosion:

News10NBC is working to learn more about what caused the explosion and the conditions of the people taken away by ambulances. This is a developing story.