GREECE, N.Y. — A Greece man is charged with rape and sexual assault after Erie County sheriff’s deputies said he raped two girls, ages 12 and 14, in October.

Deputies say Ahmed Yaqoob, 24, traveled from Greece to the town of North Collins near Buffalo to pick up the two teenagers. Investigators think he then took them to a remote area to sexually assault them.

Yaqoob remains in custody on a $25,000 cash bond.