GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said that Vito Gingello, 41, was arrested at his home in Greece on Tuesday. Gingello was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminally using drug paraphernalia.

Police said the investigation started after they received complaints about possible drug sales at Gingello’s home. They said Gingello is not alowed to have a firearm.