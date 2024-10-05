Greece man gets 15 years for selling stolen goods

A Greece man will spend 15 years behind bars for selling hundreds of thousand of dollars worth of stolen goods.

Between January 2021 and July 2022, Tony Orlando Camacho, also known as Anthony Camacho, bought stolen items from thieves for a fraction of the price. The thieves shoplifted the items from retail stores in the Rochester area.

He then sold those goods on eBay — below retail value but above what he paid to the thieves — making between $249,000 and $469,000.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated.