Greece man gets 15 years in prison on drug charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Greece man convicted of possession with intent to distribute 400-plus grams of fentanyl has been sentenced to 15 years in prison plus 10 years supervised release.

Treshon Alexander, 31, was on supervised release from an earlier drug conviction when he was arrested at his Apollo Drive home in Greece on Feb. 16, 2023, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert A. Marangola, who handled the case. Members of the U.S. Probation Office conducted searches at his home and at a Chippendale Road residence that Alexander used to store narcotics, according to Marangola. Investigators seized about 1,394 grams of fentanyl and 504 grams of cocaine, $6,654 in cash, multiple cell phones, materials for processing and packaging narcotics for distribution, over 2,000 rounds of ammunition, a money county and a vacuum sealer.

Alexander earlier had been convicted in 2015 on federal charges of conspiracy to manufacture and possession with intent to distribute 280-plus grams of crack cocaine as well as possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. For that conviction, he was sentenced to nine years in prison and five years’ supervised release.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the state Attorney General’s Office assisted the U.S. Probation Office in the investigation.