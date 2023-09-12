Greece man going to prison on meth charge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s office said that Treshon Alexander, 30, of Greece, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, which carries a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of life in prison, and a fine of up to $20,000,000.

In February, Alexander was convicted on federal charges of conspiracy to manufacture, possess with intent to distribute, and distribute 280 grams or more of crack cocaine, and possession of a firearm related to a drug trafficking crime.

Alexander was sentenced to serve 108 months in prison and five years’ supervised release. On February 16, 2023, while on supervised release, Alexander was arrested at his Apollo Drive home in Greece, when authorities searched a Chippendale Road home, which Alexander used to store narcotics.

During the searches, investigators seized $6,654.00, multiple cell phones, materials for processing and packaging narcotics for sale, over 2000 rounds of ammunition, a money counter, and vacuum sealer. In addition, approximately 1,394 grams of fentanyl and 504 grams of cocaine were also seized.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2024.