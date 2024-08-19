Greece man pleads guilty to child porn possession; could face up to 20 years in prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Greece man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography involving prepubescent ,minors — which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Isolino S. Presutti Jr. is to be sentenced Dec. 12 before U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa.

Presutti, 36, had three desktop and two laptop computers containing about 5,690 images and 28 videos of child porn, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The attorneys handling the case said some of the images and videos showed prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and violence against children.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, along with the FBI Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force.