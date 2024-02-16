Greece man sentenced for intending to sell over 800 fentanyl tablets and cocaine

GREECE, N.Y. — A drug dealer from Greece has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Darnell Manning, known as “D-Man”, was convicted of intending to sell 803 tablets of fentanyl, 123 grams of crack cocaine, and 2.6 kilograms of cocaine.

Investigators say he conspired with others starting in March 2021 to sell fentanyl and cocaine in the Rochester area. In March 2023, investigators searched multiple locations that Manning used and found the drugs along with two loaded guns, ammunition, nearly $90,000 in cash, and nearly $250,000 in jewelry.

Manning was arrested at a home in Niagara Falls where investigators seized nearly $5,000 in cash, marijuana, and multiple cell phones. With his conviction, he was ordered to forfeit the jewelry and cash that investigators found.