Greece Olympia teacher dies in car crash

GREECE, N.Y. — An English as a new language teacher at Greece Olympia died in a car crash on Friday, two days after the district began its first day of school.

The Greece Central School District confirmed that Jillian Branciforte died in the crash.

“This loss affects not only Olympia but also the entire district, as Jillian’s influence extended across multiple schools,” said a statement from the district.

The district’s Trauma, Illness, and Grief Team will be at the school in the coming days to support students and staff as they grieve. The district has shared more information with students and staff about when the team will be on campus.

Branciforte was a 2013 Hilton graduate, the Hilton Central School District said on its Facebook, adding “our sincerest condolences to all who knew and loved her”.