Greece pawn shop owner pleads guilty to role in million-dollar retail theft ring

GREECE, N.Y. – A Greece pawn shop owner admitted to his role in a retail theft ring, pleading guilty in federal court to conspiracy to transport stolen goods in interstate commerce.

Dominic Sprague, the owner of New York Gold Diamond Pawn Shop, conspired with individuals to steal items from stores like Walmart and Target. These stolen items were then sold to the pawn shop, which resold them on eBay.

Prosecutors said retailers lost more than $1 million due to this theft ring.

Sprague faces six years in prison when sentenced in September.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI