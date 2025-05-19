Greece Police advise people what to do if they see a fawn alone

GREECE, N.Y. – Have you ever seen a fawn lying alone in a yard, flower bed, or near a porch and wondered if you should do something?

According to Greece Police, it is very common for people to find fawns alone. They say during May and June are when most fawns are born.

Police say people commonly find fawns lying around alone, and it is normal. Mothers leave their fawns alone during the day to avoid attracting predators, but come back at night to feed and move the fawn, police say.

While left alone, police say fawns are able to stay perfectly still in order to protect themselves.

If a fawn has been left alone for several hours, up walking around and crying out, police say it might need assistance and in that case advise people to contact Animal Control at 585-581-4025 or a local wildlife rehabilitator.