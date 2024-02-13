Greece Police arrest 3 people in stolen car on W. Ridge Road

By News10NBC

GREECE, N.Y. – On Saturday at 4 a.m., Greece Police arrested three people found in a stolen car on W. Ridge Road by W. Outer Drive.

Ronald Bilinski, 22, from Rochester, Morgan LaJuett, 23, from Honeyfalls, and Giabella Czeh, 19, from Gates.