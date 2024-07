GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old who’s been missing for over two weeks.

Diamond Carroll was last seen by her mom on July 7.

She is described as Hispanic, 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, and with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Greece Police tip line at (585) 581-4016. You can also email GPDTips@greeceny.gov.