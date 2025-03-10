Greece Police ask for help finding suspects after stolen car hits woman
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who officers say stole a woman’s Kia from a parking lot and hit her with it. Police released surveillance video showing one suspect near a porch.
The woman, 47, said she was walking to her car from Walmart when she spotted two men inside her car. Police say the suspects hit her while driving off and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers used the License Plate Reader system to track the car but lost sight of it on Lake Avenue. Soon after, the car crashed into another car and a fence at a gas station on Lake Avenue. Police say the suspects ran from the stolen car and they haven’t been found, even after searching with a New York State Police helicopter and Rochester Police K-9 unit.
Anyone with information that can help to find the suspects is asked to call the Greece Police tipline at 585-581-4016 or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.