Greece Police ask for help to identify suspect in stabbing

GREECE, N.Y. – On Sunday at 3:18 a.m., Greece Police responded to Denny’s on West Ridge Road for a fight between several people. Officers found a 32-year-old man from the city with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Greece PD said the pictured man allegedly injured the victim with a sharp object during a fight between several people.

Detectives need your help identifying him. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the GPD tip line at 585-581-4016.