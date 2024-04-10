Greece Police at scene where person tried to stab officers

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, they responded to a welfare call at the Grecian Garden Apartments in Greece.

The subject of the call was acting erratically and tried to stab officers with a knife. An officer fired his gun toward the subject, but that person was not injured. No officers were injured.

The police are still at the scene working to safely resolve it.

This is a developing story and we will update it as we learn more.