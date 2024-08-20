Greece Police close part of Dewey Avenue; Witnesses say child may have been hit

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have closed an area of Dewey Avenue on Tuesday morning for an investigation.

Witnesses who live in the area say a child may have been hit by a car but we’re still waiting on confirmation from police. Witnesses say the child may have been injured.

News10NBC is at the scene and saw police block off a stretch of Dewey Avenue around Clark Park and Wildwood Drive starting on Monday night.

Witnesses say there was a small group of younger children, around age 11, biking around the neighborhood but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

We’re working to get more details from Greece Police. This is a developing story.