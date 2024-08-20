Greece Police close part of Dewey Avenue; Witnesses say child may have been hit
GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police have closed an area of Dewey Avenue on Tuesday morning for an investigation.
Witnesses who live in the area say a child may have been hit by a car but we’re still waiting on confirmation from police. Witnesses say the child may have been injured.
News10NBC is at the scene and saw police block off a stretch of Dewey Avenue around Clark Park and Wildwood Drive starting on Monday night.
Witnesses say there was a small group of younger children, around age 11, biking around the neighborhood but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.
We’re working to get more details from Greece Police. This is a developing story.