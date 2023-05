GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are looking for the suspects in an attempted smash-and-grab at Allstar Tactical on Ridgeway Avenue.

Greece Police posted security video from the incident just after 3 a.m. on Monday. Police say the suspects rammed a stolen car into the front doors and then ran away.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Greece Police.

🚨Burglary Investigation🚨



On 05.01.23, just after 3 am, these suspects used a stolen car to ram the front doors of All Star Tactical on Ridgeway Ave. Fortunately, their attempt failed & the suspects fled on foot. Does anyone know these suspects or have information❓❓ pic.twitter.com/fwxMgfV8Xy — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) May 4, 2023