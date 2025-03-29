Greece police investigating burglary on McGuire Road; one in custody

GREECE, N.Y. — One suspect is in custody and others are being sought after a burglary Thursday night on McGuire Road.

Greece Police responded at 10:43 p.m. to the report of a robbery in progress, with the homeowner reporting that multiple suspects had entered the home by force. Officers saw a flashlight on the ground in the parking lot across from the home and searched the surrounding area, spotting two males running off. Officers chased them on foot and apprehended one of them, Michael Pagan-Rios, 23, of Avon. They found a backpack on him containing stolen property from the victim’s home, police said.

Pagan-Rios was charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. He was arraigned in Greece Town Court and remanded to the county jail on $15,000 cash or $30,000 bond.

A K-9 unit from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was deployed to track the other suspects but did not find them. Police conducted a neighborhood canvas to get more evidence, and recovered surveillance footage of one of the other suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Greece Police at (585) 865-9200, the CPD tip line at (585) 581-4016, or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.