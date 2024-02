GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police is investigating a hit-and-run they say happened Sunday, February 4.

Greece Police posted to their X account Thursday, asking for help form the public in identifying the car involved. Police say the crash happened near North Avenue and West Ridge Road.

🚨@GreecePoliceNY is investigating a Hit & Run that occurred on 02.04.24 at the location of North Avenue & West Ridge Road 🚨

Do you recognize this vehicle? Any INFO? Call 📲the GPD tip line @ 585-581-4016, or 📨email tips to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov@ROCHNYCRIMEINFO Ref: H&R pic.twitter.com/fr3DY5XAfe — Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) February 8, 2024

If you recognize the vehicle pictured above, call the Greece Police Department tip line at (585)581-4016 or you can email tips at GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.