Person chased down and handcuffed in Greece Police investigation

GREECE, N.Y. — News10NBC is working to learn more after our photojournalist saw Greece Police officers and a K-9 chase a person down and put them in handcuffs on Friday morning.

Police blocked off Dewey Avenue near Stone Road for over an hour for an investigation, but it has reopened. The person who officers chased was taken into a police car. Some officers had guns drawn.

Earlier, our photojournalist saw officers on the floor above a barber shop, talking to a man who appeared to be angry. We’ve reached out to Greece Police for information. Check back for updates.