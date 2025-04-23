Greece Police look for suspect caught on camera stealing push mower

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police are looking for a man who they say was caught on camera stealing a push mower from someone’s shed in Greece.

Police said the suspect stole the victim’s mower at around 4 a.m. early Wednesday morning. News10NBC reached out to Greece Police for more information and are waiting for a response.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Greece Police tip line at 585-581-4016 or to email any tips to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.

Here is the surveillance video, posted by Greece Police on X: