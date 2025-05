ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Greece Police say a 66-year-old Greece woman, Mary R. Krieger, is missing.

They say she was last seen leaving her home at 7:50 a.m. on Saturday. She is believed to be driving a 2019 gray Nissan Sentra, New York license plate BYB9387.

She is white, 5’2″, 225 lbs, with brown, shoulder-length, and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket and blue jeans.

Please call 911 if you have any information.