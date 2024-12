GREECE, N.Y. – The Greece Police Department is looking for Ismael Matos. He is wanted for reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon for an incident that happened on Nov. 23, 2024, in the Town of Greece. During this event, police say Matos fired several shots from an illegal gun.

Matos is 5’10” and is 130 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 585-581-4016 or email GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.