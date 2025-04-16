Greece Police: Man arrested after recovering stolen handgun

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police have arrested a man after they say the suspect had a stolen loaded handgun on him.

Police said on Tuesday morning, they responded to a business on Lexington Avenue after an employee claimed his gun was stolen while he was sleeping at work. Before officers arrived, the employee, 25-year-old Travon Brown had left.

Police said Brown returned a short time later and requested the business call 911 again. When officers arrived the second time, they took Brown into custody, as they say he had a loaded handgun that was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Brown was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second-degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth-degree.