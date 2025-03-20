Greece Police: Repeated offender arrested after burglary in Greece Thursday

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police said they have arrested a Rochester man as they said he broke into a home in Greece Thursday.

Police said at around 3a.m. Thursday, they received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence on Chippendale Road in Greece.

When they first arrived, police said there was evidence of a forced entry into the home and that the suspect, 25-year-old Jaiquan Goins, demanded that the victim give him keys to their vehicle before he fled the home with stolen items.

A perimeter was then established and police said they requested help from the Monroe County’s Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and that they also deployed a police drone with thermal imaging to help with the search.

With these search efforts in place, police said they were able to locate Goins as the drone operator spotted a person checking car doors further down the street and identified him as Goins.

Goins is a predicate offender that has an “extensive,” criminal history which includes multiple prior arrests related to home burglaries, according to police.

Goins has been charged with burglary in the second-degree, petit larceny and criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.