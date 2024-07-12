Greece Police rifle, tactical gear stolen from car outside gym

GREECE, N.Y. – An AR15-style rifle belonging to a police officer was stolen Tuesday – and is still missing.

Greece Police say it happened between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. at ESPORTA on West Ridge Road near Latona Road.

The suspect(s) damaged the window of the locked vehicle to gain entry and defeat several measures taken to secure the firearm and vest carrier to the body of the vehicle statement from Greece Police

A rifle bag and green body armor vest carrier were also stolen.

The rifle has “TAC10” inscribed on it.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call the tipline at (585) 581-4016, email GPDTIPS@greeceny.gov, or call 911.

This is a developing story. News10NBC will provide updates as they become available.