Greece Police search for missing 16-year-old

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Alivia “Amari” Wiederhold. Police say she left home and hasn’t returned.
If you have any information that can help to find Amari, please call 911 or Greece Police at 585-581-4061.
🚨Have You Seen Alivia "Amari" Wiederhold?🚨 Amari, age 16, voluntarily left a home & has not returned. If you know where she is, please call📲 911 or the GPD tip line @ 585-581-4016. Tips can also be sent via email to GPDTips@GreeceNY.gov.@ROCHNYCRIMEINFO pic.twitter.com/4LsDQqDA98— Greece Police NY (@GreecePoliceNY) January 18, 2023
