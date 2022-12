Greece Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

Inaya Kerr, 16, was reported missing from the Villa of Hope on Dec. 27.

Inaya is 5’6″ and weighs 150 pounds. She has tattoos of feathers on her right arm. She has brown hair with red streaks and was last seen wearing a gray Timberland hoodie, gray jeans, and gray Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.