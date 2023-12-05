Greece Police seek missing woman; May need medical attention

GREECE, N.Y.– Greece Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult, last seen in the area of Rye Road in the Town of Greece.

Holly M. Sibbald, 36, is 4-foot-11, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She is white. She is believed to be traveling in a blue 2020 Honda Civil with New York registration KGY3957.

Police said she may be in need o medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.