Greece Police: Unwanted guest starts fight at family function at trampoline park

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say an “unwanted guest” started a fight at family function on Thursday at Nova Trampoline Park.

Officers say the guest was already gone when they arrived at the trampoline park on Elm Ridge Center. They say the family members and staff worked to break up the fight before officers arrived.

Police are investigating and say an arrest is likely. They’re asking for anyone with information to call their tip line at 585-581-4016.